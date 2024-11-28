Floods worsen in Narathiwat, 68 schools close amid rising waters

Floods in the southern border province of Narathiwat worsened on Thursday morning, prompting 68 schools to cancel classes.

Due to continuous heavy rain, the three main rivers in the province – Bang Nara, Sai Buri and Kolok – burst their banks on Thursday and flooded houses in 13 districts.

Though the rivers began overflowing on Wednesday morning, by Thursday morning the runoffs had inundated 42,285 families in 38 villages.

Narathiwat’s 68 schools have had to cancel classes until further notice due to the flooding. Some schools are practically submerged, while some roads leading to schools are inundated.