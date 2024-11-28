Floods worsen in Narathiwat, 68 schools close amid rising waters

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2024

Heavy continuous rain makes three main rivers break their banks and inundate more than 40,000 families in 13 districts

Floods in the southern border province of  Narathiwat worsened on Thursday morning, prompting 68 schools to cancel classes.

Due to continuous heavy rain, the three main rivers in the province – Bang Nara,  Sai Buri and Kolok – burst their banks on Thursday and flooded houses in 13 districts.

Though the rivers began overflowing on Wednesday morning, by Thursday morning the runoffs had inundated 42,285 families in 38 villages.

Narathiwat’s 68 schools have had to cancel classes until further notice due to the flooding. Some schools are practically submerged, while some roads leading to schools are inundated.

Interprovincial passenger van operators in Sungai Kolok district have also cancelled their services until further notice.

The authorities said the six worst-flooded roads in the province were:

  • Government Complex Road (Muang district): Under 40 to 50cm of water
  • Ban Bango Sato (Rangae): 90cm
  • Ban Manang Tayor (Muang): 100cm
  • Ban Pa Phai (Rangae): 100cm
  • Ban Tanyong Mus: 50cm
  • Ban Buketa: 60cm

The local authorities said the four worst-hit districts were Rangae, Rusoh, Waeng and Sungai Kolok.

In Sungai Kolok, eight communities along the Kolok River saw the floods rise by another 20 centimetres on Thursday morning, leaving some areas under about 190cm of water.

The Kalaya Niwattana army camp has dispatched troops to help shift victims from the eight communities to a school in Ban Sai Thong district.

The Narathiwat marine police also helped evacuate some 150 families from Moo 1 village of Rangae’s Tanyong Mus subdistrict on Thursday morning.

