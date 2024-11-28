Singapore PM in Thailand as both countries strive for closer ties

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Thursday welcomed Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife at Government House in Bangkok at the start of his official visit.

This is Wong’s first official visit to Thailand since he became PM in May 2024.

The welcome ceremony on Thursday started with a guard of honour on the lawn in front of Thai Khu Fah building, followed by a bilateral meeting between the two prime ministers and delegates at the Ivory Room in the Government House.

Paetongtarn and Wong later witnessed the signing of MoUs and agreements between various agencies of the two countries, which they announced at a joint press conference. After the session, the government’s guests attended the luncheon hosted by the Thai PM in honor of her Singaporean guests.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Houngsub said that Thailand and Singapore will hold events to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025. The bilateral meeting between the two leaders is aimed at further strengthening relations and cooperation in various areas, including exchange of visits, security and economic partnership, people-to-people relations, and strategic cooperation.

The two leaders will also discuss cooperation in new areas of mutual interest, such as cybersecurity, digital and green economy, and investment in future industries, said Jirayu.