Sunny and cool for most of Thailand, scattered thunderstorms in South

After a few days of colder weather, a weak cold air mass covering upper Thailand will bring a 1-2°C increase in temperature along with morning fog, but temperatures will remain on the cool side for much of the country.
Residents in affected areas are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions and be cautious of fire hazards caused by dry weather. They are also urged to exercise caution when driving through fog.
In the South, the weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions will mean reduced rainfall. However, in the lower Gulf, waves are 1-2 metres high, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Shipping should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.
From December 3-5, 2024, a low-pressure area in the lower Gulf and along the Malaysian coast is expected to move over southern Thailand, once again bringing heavy rainfall to central and lower southern regions.
The forecast temperatures by region are given below.
The North, Northeast, Central and Eastern regions will start cool and foggy but warm up during the day to as much as 34°C.
The Southern Region (East Coast) will see morning fog and 1-2°C rise in temperature in upper areas. Scattered thunderstorms will affect 40% of the area, mainly in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat; Minimum temperature: 21-24°C
Southern Region (West Coast) will see scattered thunderstorms in 30% of the area, mostly in Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperature: 23-25°C