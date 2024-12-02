Sunny and cool for most of Thailand, scattered thunderstorms in South

In the South, the weakening northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions will mean reduced rainfall. However, in the lower Gulf, waves are 1-2 metres high, rising to over 2 metres during thunderstorms. Shipping should navigate with caution and avoid areas with thunderstorms.

From December 3-5, 2024, a low-pressure area in the lower Gulf and along the Malaysian coast is expected to move over southern Thailand, once again bringing heavy rainfall to central and lower southern regions.

The forecast temperatures by region are given below.

The North, Northeast, Central and Eastern regions will start cool and foggy but warm up during the day to as much as 34°C.