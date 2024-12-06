Chinese suspect arrested in Bangkok over trafficking of sedative

Thai and Chinese officials tracked down and arrested a Chinese suspect allegedly involved in the illicit production and trafficking of the controlled anaesthetic, etomidate.

Pol Lt-General Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said on Friday that China’s Narcotics Control Commission had informed Thai authorities about the arrest of three suspects in Guangdong province on November 15.

The arrests included the seizure of a haul of etomidate and 5.1 million yuan (approximately 25 million baht) in cash. However, the alleged ring leader, Lin Haitao, was reported to have fled to Thailand. He was identified as the mastermind behind the illegal production of etomidate in Thailand for export to China.