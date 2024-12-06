Chinese suspect arrested in Bangkok over trafficking of sedative

Thai and Chinese officials tracked down and arrested a Chinese suspect allegedly involved in the illicit production and trafficking of the controlled anaesthetic, etomidate.
Pol Lt-General Panurat Lakboon, secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), said on Friday that China’s Narcotics Control Commission had informed Thai authorities about the arrest of three suspects in Guangdong province on November 15.
The arrests included the seizure of a haul of etomidate and 5.1 million yuan (approximately 25 million baht) in cash. However, the alleged ring leader, Lin Haitao, was reported to have fled to Thailand. He was identified as the mastermind behind the illegal production of etomidate in Thailand for export to China.
Thai investigators tracked down Lin, who had entered Thailand from Vietnam on November 26, to a hotel in Bangkok’s Wattana district.
He was arrested on Thursday as he was exiting his hotel room.
Etomidate, a short-acting sedative requiring strict medical supervision, has been misused, particularly in China, where it is mixed into e-cigarettes. Abuse of the substance, often called “zombie cigarettes” or “sleep-inducing cigarettes”, can cause severe neurological damage, tremors, and even respiratory failure.
In Thailand, etomidate is classified as a controlled substance under the 1967 Drug Ac. Import, possession, or production requires prior approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). While there is no evidence of widespread misuse of etomidate in Thailand, isolated cases have surfaced where the drug was used in e-cigarette liquids sold to youths in nightclubs and via social media.
Panurat issued a warning against misuse of the sedative, especially among the youth, and highlighted an ongoing need for vigilance. He also mentioned concerns about potential collusion with government officials, as etomidate is a controlled drug and not available commercially.
Investigators learned that Lin allegedly procured the drug from medical personnel and planned to ship it to China. The authorities have identified sites where the drug may be stored and are preparing for further raids.
When arrested, Lin admitted to being the person named in the arrest warrant but denied the charges. Investigations are ongoing.