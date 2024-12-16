Southern army chief oversees flood relief in Nakhon Si Thammarat

The army chief for the South showed up in Nakhon Si Thammarat on Monday to personally oversee flood relief efforts as the province suffered its third consecutive day of severe flooding.

Leading a team of senior officers, Lt-General Paisal Noosang, toured the worst-hit district to distribute relief supplies and coordinate evacuation efforts. Heavy downpours have hit Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Surat Thani and several other provinces in the South since Thursday and triggered flash floods over the weekend.

Several areas in Nakhon Si Thammarat remained submerged as of Monday, prompting Paisal to instruct military units under his command to work closely with local government agencies to expedite relief operations. Apart from distributing necessities, he pushed for the immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups, including the elderly and bedridden patients.