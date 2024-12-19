2 mothers face legal action for selling free nasal spray online

He said that the names and addresses of the suspects were known, but he would withhold the information pending investigation.

Jadet added that the NHSO has taken legal action against three cases of defrauding the universal health system and the suspects have been convicted and jailed. He did not elaborate.

Dr Anuchit, a lung specialist in Nakhon Ratchasima, was the first to blow the whistle on the misuse of the free Avamys nasal spray handout.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the doctor said certain parents were obtaining the nasal spray from hospitals to sell on Facebook groups.

He said this was problematic because the universal healthcare system aims to prevent Thais from going bankrupt due to medical expenses and is funded by taxpayers’ money.

“The drug is free but it comes from our taxes,” Anuchit’s post read.

He said he issued the warning after learning that several people were posting Facebook comments offering Avamys for sale. For instance, he said, a woman offered to sell the nasal spray for 350 baht on the Korat Mothers Facebook page, while another offered it for 450 baht on another page.

Following these revelations, the Drama Addict page warned admins of Facebook groups to be cautious of such posts, saying that supporting such practices was unlawful.

Another Facebook page, Remrin, later explained that the Avamys nasal spray was quite expensive, so some mothers abused the system by leading their children to visit multiple hospitals to obtain the drug for resale.

