Thai booze ban relaxed: Airports exempt on national Buddhist days

The Pheu Thai-led government has slightly relaxed the long-held ban on the sale of booze on national Buddhist days by allowing alcohol to be served to passengers inside international airports on those five days.

The announcement, signed by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, was published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday and went into effect on Thursday.

According to the order, no alcohol can be sold on Makha Bucha Day, Visakha Bucha Day, Asarnha Bucha Day, Buddhist Lent Day, and the end of Buddhist Lent, except restaurants and cafes inside international airports.