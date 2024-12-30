Victim of Korean plane crash dreamed of becoming a flight attendant

Her mother, who was waiting to pick her up at the airport, was told by airport staff that the plane had encountered problems while landing. Although initially alarmed, she didn’t expect the situation to escalate into a major disaster. She called Teerapat but without further information, he assumed the passengers would disembark safely.

After seeing the video of the plane on social media, he hesitated to inform anyone, including Sirinthorn’s mother, for fear of causing panic. It wasn’t until later that Sirinthorn’s mother received confirmation from the airport and was left in shock.

Teerapat said that the airline had offered to provide plane tickets for himself and Sirinthorn’s two younger brothers to travel to South Korea to collect her remains, adding that the family has yet to decide whether to hold a ceremony in South Korea and bring back her ashes or repatriate her body for religious rites at home.