Bangkok governor discusses bilateral collaboration with Ukraine

Thailand and Ukraine are celebrating their 32th anniversary of diplomatic relations, which were established on May 6, 1992.

Historic visits between the two countries include former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma’s official trip to Thailand on March 9-11, 2004, and His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s 1989 visit to Ukraine in the capacity of Crown Prince.

Collaboration between the two countries extends to art, culture, and even space. The State Space Agency of Ukraine and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency signed a memorandum of understanding on the peaceful use of space on November 1, 2023. The MOU aims to develop and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the realm of space.

The Ukrainian Embassy also took part in the 21st International Book Fair on March 30-April 9, 2023 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei district.

During the event, the embassy launched a book titled “The Gate of Europe: History of Ukraine” written by Serhii Plokhy, Professor of History at Harvard University, and hosted an exhibition called “Postcards from Ukraine”.

Ukraine spans 479,330 square kilometres, with Kyiv serving as the country’s capital. It has a population of 37 million, 83.7% of whom are Orthodox Christian, 8% Roman Catholic, and 8% others. The country celebrates its national day on August 24.