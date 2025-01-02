More trains and buses pressed into service to serve post-New Year rush

Atthawit Rakjumroon, acting managing director of Transport Co, said the company has arranged around 4,500 interprovincial bus and van trips to accommodate travellers, which it estimated at around 110,000 people on Thursday.

He said the number of bus and van passengers started to surge on Wednesday, totalling around 78,000 people.

Atthawit noted that a large number of passengers were queuing up at the taxi stands at Mo Chit 2 terminal in Bangkok on Wednesday from 5am to 8am, as there were not enough available taxis. Officials then instructed passengers to use public buses of the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority during the busy period.

To minimise crowding and congestion at Mo Chit 2, the company has instructed all interprovincial buses and vans heading back to Bangkok to make a stop at Gate 3 of Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal. This would allow passengers wanting to catch electric trains and buses to do so without having to go to Mo Chit 2 first.

The Transport Co is also holding a promotional campaign, offering a 10% discount on tickets for those who book a trip on any route from January 7-16, in a bid to encourage travels during the off-peak period.

The promotion is available only for bookings via E-Ticket application and https://tcl99web.transport.co.th