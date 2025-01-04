Thailand\'s Andaman coast boasts best seawater quality in 2024

The Andaman coast boasts the best seawater quality in the country, with Samila Beach in Songkhla province topping the list, according to a recent report from Thailand's Pollution Control Department (PCD).

The most significant deterioration in seawater quality was seen in the Chao Phraya River estuary in Samut Prakan province.

The director-general of the PCD, Preeyaporn Suwanaged, presented the findings of the department's 2024 coastal seawater quality monitoring programme. The assessment covered 210 monitoring points across Thailand, evaluating seawater quality against established standards across six key categories.

"Water quality serves as a crucial indicator of overall environmental health," Preeyaporn said. "Poor water quality, whether in seawater or freshwater environments, can have detrimental impacts on both plant and animal life."

The report revealed that 49% of monitored sites exhibited good seawater quality, while 43% were classified as fair. Notably, 6% of sites demonstrated degraded water quality, and 2% exhibited very degraded conditions.



