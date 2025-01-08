Credit card scam at Bangkok Onsen spa leads to arrest of Thai woman

A Thai woman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly collaborating with another Thai woman and a Chinese man to steal credit cards from clients at an Onsen spa in Bangkok and using them to make fraudulent purchases.

Police obtained arrest warrants for the trio and arrested 22-year-old Thanchanok (surname withheld) at her condominium room in Vadhana district on Wednesday morning.

The other suspects, identified only by their initials, “Nor” and “Aor”, are believed to have fled the country last week.

The investigation began after a victim reported her credit cards were stolen and used to make purchases worth 300,000 baht.