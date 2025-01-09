Bangkok’s traffic flow speed rises by 25% over two years

Efforts by both the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and traffic police have led to a 25% increase in traffic flow speed across Bangkok in the last two years.
This achievement was announced on Thursday by BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, citing an evaluation by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), which has identified 127 congestion points in the metropolitan area.
Of these, 99 points fall under the BMA’s jurisdiction, while the remainder is managed by other agencies, including the State Railway of Thailand, the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the Department of Rural Roads.
Aekvarunyoo said that since 2023, BMA and the police have made concerted efforts to alleviate congestion at these points by addressing three key areas:
Traffic discipline: Issues like parking to pick up or drop off students, parking for loading or unloading goods as well as taxis and tuk-tuks waiting for passengers and tour buses waiting for tourists.
Road infrastructure: U-turn points, bridges, tunnel entrances/exits and construction work causing disruptions.
Traffic management: Optimising traffic light timings to align with vehicle volumes.
Aekvarunyoo said measures have been put in place such as installing the Area Traffic Control (ATC) system in high-congestion areas, which uses real-time data and adaptive traffic signal systems to improve traffic flow during peak hours.
Additionally, the BMA is promoting the use of public transport, bicycles, and alternatives such as BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) and BMA feeder buses for first-mile/last-mile connectivity in congested areas.
The BMA has also invested in improving footpaths, bike lanes and connectivity routes to reduce the reliance on private cars, improve safety and enhance convenience.
“As of fiscal 2024, 50 congestion points have been addressed, contributing to a 25% of traffic flow speed across the city,” the spokesman said. “This year, the BMA plans to complete improvements at the remaining 49 points, as well as 22 additional points identified through the Traffy Fondue platform.”