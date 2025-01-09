Bangkok’s traffic flow speed rises by 25% over two years

Efforts by both the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and traffic police have led to a 25% increase in traffic flow speed across Bangkok in the last two years.

This achievement was announced on Thursday by BMA spokesman Aekvarunyoo Amrapala, citing an evaluation by the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP), which has identified 127 congestion points in the metropolitan area.

Of these, 99 points fall under the BMA’s jurisdiction, while the remainder is managed by other agencies, including the State Railway of Thailand, the Expressway Authority of Thailand and the Department of Rural Roads.