Samut Sakhon man arrested for doctoring photos to spread fake news

Pol Lt-General Trairong Phiwphan, the CCIB chief, said Thaksin’s attorney had filed a complaint alleging that doctored images of the former PM and his daughter, incumbent Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, had been circulated in fake news articles on the Facebook page “lm.peliyn.this.14326”.

The page reportedly posted doctored photos of Thaksin, Paetongtarn and several celebrities along with false or misleading information, some of which were for comedic purposes, Trairong said.

He added that such posts had been widely shared, leading to public confusion and harming the reputations of those depicted.