Court grants bail to Thai-Indian suspect in fatal road rage incident

The South Bangkok Criminal Court on Wednesday agreed to grant bail to Thai-Indian man Seri Setthinamwong, 30, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly crashing his car into a motorcycle, causing the rider’s death.

The court dismissed Lumpini Police Station’s request to detain Seri for interrogation over the road rage incident, which took place near Bangkok’s Nana area at around noon on Tuesday.

Seri was granted bail after he posted a cash guarantee of 600,000 baht. The court granted him bail on condition that he remain equipped with an electronic monitoring bracelet and not leave the kingdom without permission.