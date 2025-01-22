Court grants bail to Thai-Indian suspect in fatal road rage incident

The South Bangkok Criminal Court on Wednesday agreed to grant bail to Thai-Indian man Seri Setthinamwong, 30, who was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly crashing his car into a motorcycle, causing the rider’s death.
The court dismissed Lumpini Police Station’s request to detain Seri for interrogation over the road rage incident, which took place near Bangkok’s Nana area at around noon on Tuesday.
Seri was granted bail after he posted a cash guarantee of 600,000 baht. The court granted him bail on condition that he remain equipped with an electronic monitoring bracelet and not leave the kingdom without permission.
Seri is accused of colliding with the motorcycle of Ritthisak Prakuptanon, 49, and refusing to discuss compensation. When Ritthisak reportedly chased after him and blocked his path, Seri allegedly exited his vehicle and attacked the rider. He then allegedly slammed into the motorcycle while trying to flee, causing the rider to hit a lamppost, causing fatal injuries.
Police sought court approval for Seri’s continued detention after the initial 24-hour holding period expired. They also opposed bail, citing concerns that Seri might flee due to the severity of the charges, which include premeditated murder and reckless driving.
Pol Maj-General Witthawat Chinkham, chief of the Metropolitan Police Division 5, said Seri denied the charges and chose to reserve his right to testify in court. As he was escorted from the police station to the court, Seri avoided reporters’ questions, covering his face and sobbing.
The police investigation, based on witness accounts, revealed that Seri and Ritthisak had had a confrontation near the Asok intersection. After Ritthisak chased and blocked Seri’s car at the mouth of Sukhumvit Soi 10, Seri allegedly hit the motorbike, causing Ritthisak to strike the car’s windshield. Seri then exited the vehicle and assaulted the rider before fleeing. The chase ended at the mouth of Soi Sukhumvit 8, where Seri allegedly struck Ritthisak again, resulting in fatal injuries.
Witthawat said that Ritthisak leaves behind four children, three of whom are still in school and one who is working. He confirmed that the National Police chief and bureau chief have instructed him to ensure fairness for the victim’s family.