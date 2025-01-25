Police chief vows crackdown on violations that cause rising smog

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Saturday vowed to enforce strict penalties, without exception, on violations that cause rising levels of PM2.5 pollution throughout Thailand.
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Many provinces of Thailand have been enduring rising levels of PM2.5 since the start of this week, causing air quality in several areas to dip below safety standards.
Kitrat said police officers nationwide have been ordered to monitor closely activities that cause smog hazards in three aspects and enforce strict penalties on violators.
The three aspects are:
1. Traffic emissions: Motorists using vehicles emitting black smoke above the legal limit must be fined, and the vehicles shall be banned from usage until the issue is fixed.
2. Construction sites and factories: Contractors and factory owners must strictly abide by laws governing emissions and environmental impacts. Construction sites must also use appropriate equipment and measures to control the dust they generate.
3. Outdoor burning and forest fires: Police will increase patrols for unauthorised burning of forest areas, harvest leftovers and garbage, as well as coordinate with local officials and volunteers on preventing forest fires.
Kitrat added that the Royal Thai Police will coordinate with relevant agencies, including the Department of Land Transport and Interior Ministry, as well as the private sector to ensure strict law enforcement to minimise the sources of PM2.5 air pollution.
He also urged the public to keep a lookout and notify police via hotline 1599 if they suspect violations that contribute to PM2.5 problems.