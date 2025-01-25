Police chief vows crackdown on violations that cause rising smog

National police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet on Saturday vowed to enforce strict penalties, without exception, on violations that cause rising levels of PM2.5 pollution throughout Thailand.

PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

Many provinces of Thailand have been enduring rising levels of PM2.5 since the start of this week, causing air quality in several areas to dip below safety standards.

Kitrat said police officers nationwide have been ordered to monitor closely activities that cause smog hazards in three aspects and enforce strict penalties on violators.