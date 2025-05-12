Factory fire in Lad Krabang under control but hotspots remain: PM

According to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's Facebook post on Monday, Deputy Interior Minister Theerarat Samrejwanich had visited the scene to oversee the firefighting efforts.
“The blaze around the site has largely been brought under control, but there are still a few spots where the fire is continuing,” she explained.
She confirmed that emergency personnel are doing their utmost to contain the fire, and that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the Public Health Ministry, and the Pollution Control Department have been contacted to monitor air pollution levels and protect public health.
“I’d like to express my heartfelt support to all officials currently working on-site, including both government personnel and dedicated volunteers who are sacrificing their time to help manage the situation,” she said.
The fire broke out at approximately 4.45pm on Sunday at a factory owned by Siam House and Home, located on Soi Chalongkrung 55. More than 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were deployed to combat the blaze, which has not yet been fully extinguished.
So far, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has established an incident command centre and temporary shelters for affected residents. These include facilities at Lampaong School, Wat Tippawas School, the Wat Tippawas Community Child Development Centre, and the conference hall at the Lad Krabang Industrial Estate Office.
Lad Krabang district officials have been assisting by providing bedding and drinking water, while the Erawan Medical Emergency Centre has dispatched personnel to carry out initial health screenings on those affected.
Meanwhile, the Industry Ministry has planned to inspect the factory to determine whether the owner has violated the Factory Act.
Thitipas Chotedechachainan, head of the ministry’s “Sudsoi task force,” said that Industry Minister Akanat Promphan is concerned for the safety of residents living nearby and has dispatched a team to the site.
She noted that the factory owner initially stated the fire originated in a warehouse used to store finished products and plastic pellets ready for production. It is reported that approximately 300 tonnes of plastic pellets were stored inside. The production facility itself is located separately but not far from the affected building.
The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and will require further investigation by the Office of Police Forensic Science. The Industry Ministry has deployed foam fire trucks and a mobile air pollution detection unit to assist the response teams.
Thitipas added that the ministry will also investigate whether the facility was properly licensed. While the BMA is responsible for extinguishing the fire, she warned that if the warehouse was unlawfully modified into a factory, it would be in breach of the Factory Act and subject to legal penalties, including imprisonment of up to two years.