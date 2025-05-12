Factory fire in Lad Krabang under control but hotspots remain: PM

She confirmed that emergency personnel are doing their utmost to contain the fire, and that the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), the Public Health Ministry, and the Pollution Control Department have been contacted to monitor air pollution levels and protect public health.

“I’d like to express my heartfelt support to all officials currently working on-site, including both government personnel and dedicated volunteers who are sacrificing their time to help manage the situation,” she said.

The fire broke out at approximately 4.45pm on Sunday at a factory owned by Siam House and Home, located on Soi Chalongkrung 55. More than 100 firefighters and rescue personnel were deployed to combat the blaze, which has not yet been fully extinguished.

So far, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has established an incident command centre and temporary shelters for affected residents. These include facilities at Lampaong School, Wat Tippawas School, the Wat Tippawas Community Child Development Centre, and the conference hall at the Lad Krabang Industrial Estate Office.

Lad Krabang district officials have been assisting by providing bedding and drinking water, while the Erawan Medical Emergency Centre has dispatched personnel to carry out initial health screenings on those affected.