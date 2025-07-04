Nearly 1 million Traffy Fondue reports reflect public trust, says Chadchart

He made this remark while chairing the 7th meeting of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) heads of departments for 2025 at the Rattanakosin Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Phra Nakhon district.
Chadchart stated that Traffy Fondue has nearly reached 1 million reports for BMA to address, with approximately 2,000 more required to meet the target. He expressed gratitude to all relevant officials for their efforts in addressing public complaints.
Nevertheless, he warned against superficial resolutions, such as closing cases using unrelated photos without actual problem-solving. He urged district directors to verify the authenticity of images submitted to maintain the quality of the process.
“Traffy Fondue has gained public admiration for improving the government’s work process. The high number of reports reflects the strong trust people place in us. They are willing to take the time to take photos and write detailed reports because they believe we will solve them. Therefore, we must not betray this trust,” Chadchart stated.
He further emphasised that trust is invaluable in all aspects of life—whether at work, within families, or in society. When trust exists, things run more smoothly; when it is lost, even simple tasks become challenging. He called for a thorough review of how problems are resolved via Traffy Fondue and a continued commitment to quality and effective service.
Improved revenue collection with emphasis on transparency
Chadchart expressed gratitude to the officials for their progress in revenue collection, particularly for the signboard tax and land and building tax. He cautioned district directors to strictly supervise signboard tax reduction cases amid allegations of bribery. He stressed the need to prevent corruption and exploitation of citizens, urging transparent procedures in all processes.
Clean city, strict fines, and building a white tourism model
On urban cleanliness, the Governor inquired about the placement of trash bins. While people generally appreciate their availability, illegal dumping of bulky waste remains an issue. To address this, rapid response trucks have been deployed to collect such waste. He instructed close monitoring around trash bins and strict enforcement of the 2,000-baht fine on offenders.
A public campaign to discourage littering in canals and streets will be launched alongside efforts to enforce motorcycle restrictions on sidewalks in problematic zones across several districts.
He recounted his morning run in the Wattana district, where street sweepers warned him of three aggressive stray dogs that had been roaming and attacking tourists. He inquired about capturing these animals to ensure public safety in tourist areas.
Furthermore, Chadchart also outlined government plans to establish the Nana to Asoke area as a model for a white tourism zone. This initiative includes strict regulation of vendors selling sex toys, electronic cigarettes, cannabis products, street hawkers, and tour bus parking.
Operations have extended into Soi 3-4 and the surrounding sub-alleys. Further consultations with Khlong Toei and Wattana districts will follow to finalise the model.
Floods under control, minor fixes ongoing, pumps on standby
Regarding flooding, the Governor expressed appreciation for improvements in many areas where water recedes quickly. Nevertheless, minor spots with lingering waterlogging still require attention, urging authorities to ensure the rapid activation of water pumps during heavy rains, as even slight delays can lead to flooding.
#BMA #Bangkok #TraffyFondue #issues #transparency #ChadchartSittipunt