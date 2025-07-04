Nearly 1 million Traffy Fondue reports reflect public trust, says Chadchart

Clean city, strict fines, and building a white tourism model

On urban cleanliness, the Governor inquired about the placement of trash bins. While people generally appreciate their availability, illegal dumping of bulky waste remains an issue. To address this, rapid response trucks have been deployed to collect such waste. He instructed close monitoring around trash bins and strict enforcement of the 2,000-baht fine on offenders.

A public campaign to discourage littering in canals and streets will be launched alongside efforts to enforce motorcycle restrictions on sidewalks in problematic zones across several districts.

He recounted his morning run in the Wattana district, where street sweepers warned him of three aggressive stray dogs that had been roaming and attacking tourists. He inquired about capturing these animals to ensure public safety in tourist areas.

Furthermore, Chadchart also outlined government plans to establish the Nana to Asoke area as a model for a white tourism zone. This initiative includes strict regulation of vendors selling sex toys, electronic cigarettes, cannabis products, street hawkers, and tour bus parking.

Operations have extended into Soi 3-4 and the surrounding sub-alleys. Further consultations with Khlong Toei and Wattana districts will follow to finalise the model.

Floods under control, minor fixes ongoing, pumps on standby

Regarding flooding, the Governor expressed appreciation for improvements in many areas where water recedes quickly. Nevertheless, minor spots with lingering waterlogging still require attention, urging authorities to ensure the rapid activation of water pumps during heavy rains, as even slight delays can lead to flooding.

