New Monastic Law in the works as government moves to punish rogue monks and restore faith in Buddhism

Mongkol Surasajja, President of the Senate, on Monday chaired a parliamentary session in which the crisis of public trust in Buddhism was brought to the fore. The issue was raised by Senator Parinya Wongcherdkwan, who questioned the government on how it plans to address the rising number of misconduct cases involving senior monks.

The matter was addressed by Suchart Tancharoen, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, on behalf of the government.

Parinya strongly criticised the deterioration of Buddhist monastic discipline, noting that while past scandals mostly involved junior monks, today's issues extend to senior clerics and even royal-grade monks. These cases, he said, are seriously damaging the image of Buddhism and deeply upsetting Thai Buddhists.