Healthcare services affected by Thai-Cambodian border clashes, 583 patients relocated

In total, 583 patients have been transferred to hospitals in safer areas. Additionally, there were two new injuries, bringing the total to 35 injured, with 16 still receiving treatment. The number of fatalities remains at 13.

Weerawut further reported that there are currently 315 shelters housing 93,006 people. Among the evacuees, 10,586 are classified as vulnerable, including:

304 people with disabilities

8,114 elderly individuals

238 bedridden patients

99 pregnant women

1,591 children aged 0-5 years

93 dialysis patients

147 psychiatric patients

Medical and health officials are on-site at these shelters, with 45 emergency medical teams, 165 environmental health teams, and 59 crisis intervention teams. Additionally, 171 advanced emergency vehicles are deployed to assist in the affected areas.

This morning, the Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital of the Department of Medical Services sent a mobile dialysis unit and a stroke unit to assist at the Somdet Phra Yupparat Dech Udom Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to support ongoing medical services. Volunteer healthcare personnel have also been mobilised to provide additional assistance if required.