Healthcare services affected by Thai-Cambodian border clashes, 583 patients relocated

SATURDAY, JULY 26, 2025

Border clashes cause closures and limited services in 17 healthcare facilities across six provinces, with 583 patients relocated to safer hospitals.

Dr Weerawut Imsamran, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Public Health Ministry, reported on Saturday that 17 healthcare facilities across six provinces in Thailand have been affected by the ongoing border clashes with Cambodia. This includes seven hospitals that have been forced to close their services entirely and 10 others that are only offering emergency services.

The affected hospitals include:

Closed facilities:

  •     Nam Khun Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani
  •     Nam Yuen Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani
  •     Kantharalak Hospital, Sisaket
  •     Phu Sing Hospital, Sisaket
  •     Phanom Dong Rak Hospital, Surin
  •     Kap Choeng Hospital, Surin
  •     Ban Kruat Hospital, Buriram

Emergency services only:

  •     Na Chaluay Hospital, Ubon Ratchathani
  •     Bua Ched, Sangkha, and Prasat hospitals, Surin
  •     Prakhon Chai Hospital, Buriram
  •     Khlong Yai and Bo Rai hospitals, Trat
  •     Ta Phraya, Khok Sung, and Klong Had hospitals, Sa Kaeo

Healthcare services affected by Thai-Cambodian border clashes, 583 patients relocated

In total, 583 patients have been transferred to hospitals in safer areas. Additionally, there were two new injuries, bringing the total to 35 injured, with 16 still receiving treatment. The number of fatalities remains at 13.

Weerawut further reported that there are currently 315 shelters housing 93,006 people. Among the evacuees, 10,586 are classified as vulnerable, including:

  •     304 people with disabilities
  •     8,114 elderly individuals
  •     238 bedridden patients
  •     99 pregnant women
  •     1,591 children aged 0-5 years
  •     93 dialysis patients
  •     147 psychiatric patients

Medical and health officials are on-site at these shelters, with 45 emergency medical teams, 165 environmental health teams, and 59 crisis intervention teams. Additionally, 171 advanced emergency vehicles are deployed to assist in the affected areas.

This morning, the Nopparat Rajathanee Hospital of the Department of Medical Services sent a mobile dialysis unit and a stroke unit to assist at the Somdet Phra Yupparat Dech Udom Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani to support ongoing medical services. Volunteer healthcare personnel have also been mobilised to provide additional assistance if required.

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy