SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 22, 2025

Bangkok adjusts public access hours for royal lying-in-state on November 24–25

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced an adjustment to the hours for the public to pay their respects during the lying-in-state of HM Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother on November 24–25, 2025, due to scheduled royal merit-making ceremonies.

Deputy Bangkok Governor Taiwut Khankaew said after a coordination meeting that public attendance remains steady. On November 21, 2025, a total of 8,994 people visited the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, bringing the cumulative number to 119,367.

To ensure smooth logistics and avoid confusion during the two days of royal ceremonies, the BMA will adjust the time slots as follows:

Special schedule for November 24–25, 2025

  • Public access hours: 08.00–14.00
  • Screening points: close at 13.00 (visitors must enter before this time)
  • Tourists visiting the Temple of the Emerald Buddha: 08.30–12.00

The BMA advises those planning to visit during these two days to adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Regular access schedule (applies on all other days)

Following November 25, access hours will return to the normal four daily time slots:

  • 08.00–10.45
  • 12.00–16.45
  • 17.45–18.30
  • 19.45–21.00

The BMA said it is working in close coordination with all agencies to maintain order, uphold ceremonial dignity and ensure that members of the public can access the venue safely and efficiently.

