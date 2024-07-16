THB30bn fertiliser subsidy plan ‘delayed until next year’

Subsidies of 500 baht per rai capped at 10,000 baht were due to be offered to over 4.5 million farmers starting from Monday (July 15) after being approved by the Cabinet on June 25. The government said the co-payment programme would cost around 30 billion baht, saving 24.3 billion baht compared with the previous administration’s rice farming subsidies.

However, the plan has been hit by budget constraints and objections from several parties.

Thamanat said on Monday it would take time to resolve misunderstandings over the subsidy, warning it might not be launched this year.

“The policy aims to reduce farmers’ expenses and promote precision farming to boost rice productivity,” he said.