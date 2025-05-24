Thailand Rejects 'Easy Nationality' Claims Circulating on Chinese Social Media

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has strongly refuted claims circulating on Chinese social media regarding an 'easy' path to Thai nationality through the acquisition of a 'white card', warning against widespread misinformation.
Reports emerging on May 23 on Chinese social media platforms suggested that possessing a 'white card', officially known as an 'identification card for persons without registration status', automatically conferred Thai citizenship, along with rights to purchase movable property and secure employment. However, authorities state this information is inaccurate.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Ministry Spokesperson, clarified today that official checks confirm the information is "inaccurate".
She emphasised that the Ministry of Interior, through its Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), maintains "strict procedures" for granting registration rights to non-Thai nationals, with all recipients required to follow established steps.
The 'white card' is merely an identification document issued for basic identification purposes, enabling individuals to prove their identity to officials and access fundamental rights.
It serves as a preliminary step that can lead to a change in personal status and nationality, but only "depending on qualifications as stipulated by law".
Traisulee further explained that for a 'white card' holder to apply for Thai nationality, they must either have been born in Thailand with verifiable birth records, or, if born abroad, possess a certificate of residency for a minimum of five years before being eligible to apply for naturalisation.
All applications must strictly adhere to legal criteria and conditions.
The Ministry of Interior urges the public to exercise caution regarding information found on social media. For any official inquiries or clarifications, individuals may contact the Call Centre at 1548 or the Nationality Section of DOPA's Bureau of Registration Administration on 0-2791-7317-20.