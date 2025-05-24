Thailand Rejects 'Easy Nationality' Claims Circulating on Chinese Social Media

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior has strongly refuted claims circulating on Chinese social media regarding an 'easy' path to Thai nationality through the acquisition of a 'white card', warning against widespread misinformation.

Reports emerging on May 23 on Chinese social media platforms suggested that possessing a 'white card', officially known as an 'identification card for persons without registration status', automatically conferred Thai citizenship, along with rights to purchase movable property and secure employment. However, authorities state this information is inaccurate.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, Secretary to the Minister of Interior and Ministry Spokesperson, clarified today that official checks confirm the information is "inaccurate".

She emphasised that the Ministry of Interior, through its Department of Provincial Administration (DOPA), maintains "strict procedures" for granting registration rights to non-Thai nationals, with all recipients required to follow established steps.

