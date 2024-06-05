Ex-Democrat MP confident Thaksin will not flee again

Former Democrat MP Thepthai Senpong believes there is little chance of paroled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra fleeing the country to avoid penalty over a recent lese majeste lawsuit.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the former Nakhon Si Thammarat MP said Thaksin is confident of being granted bail in the case, so there is no reason for him to flee.

Thaksin has not been seen in public since the attorney-general issued an order on May 29 for him to be arraigned over lese majeste and computer crimes charges arising from an interview given to a newspaper in South Korea on February 21, 2015.