EC fully prepared to conduct Senate election, says chief Ittiporn

He said he was not concerned about the Constitutional Court's acceptance of the petition to review the Organic Act on the selection of Senators.

"The court has not issued an order for the EC to halt the Senate selection process; it has merely accepted the petition for review. Therefore, the EC will continue the selection of senators according to the law, as there is already a royal decree mandating the Senate selection and no order has been issued to halt the process," Ittiporn said.

Regarding additional complaints about the Senate selection, Ittiporn said: "There have been two new complaints, bringing the total to 22. Most of the complaints involve allegations of paid candidacies. If preliminary investigations reveal credible evidence, the complaints would be accepted for further investigation in accordance with the procedures."



