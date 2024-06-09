EC fully prepared to conduct Senate election, says chief Ittiporn

The EC chairman visited Rajamangala University of Technology in Ayutthaya province, which is being used as the venue for the election of district-level senators for Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya district.
He said the preparations by EC officials and the support team from the Ministry of Interior had been thorough and problem-free.
He reiterated that officials should follow the regulations and procedures as rehearsed, and expressed confidence in the readiness of all involved personnel.
The EC chief also expressed confidence that the selection of candidates at the district level, which would lead to provincial-level elections and eventually national elections, would be conducted in accordance with legal procedures.
He said he was not concerned about the Constitutional Court's acceptance of the petition to review the Organic Act on the selection of Senators.
"The court has not issued an order for the EC to halt the Senate selection process; it has merely accepted the petition for review. Therefore, the EC will continue the selection of senators according to the law, as there is already a royal decree mandating the Senate selection and no order has been issued to halt the process," Ittiporn said.
Regarding additional complaints about the Senate selection, Ittiporn said: "There have been two new complaints, bringing the total to 22. Most of the complaints involve allegations of paid candidacies. If preliminary investigations reveal credible evidence, the complaints would be accepted for further investigation in accordance with the procedures."