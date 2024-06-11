Justice minister ‘staying out’ of Thaksin’s lese majesty case

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong on Tuesday declined to comment on whether the lese majesty charge against former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was justified.

Tawee insisted the Justice Ministry would not interfere, adding the case was the responsibility of the attorney-general while Thaksin was within his rights to submit petitions for fair treatment.

Reporters approached Tawee for comment a day after the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG) revealed Thaksin’s lawyers had submitted a second petition for fairness.

Thaksin submitted the first petition on January 17 while still detained at the Police General Hospital before his early parole release in February.