Court demands list of witnesses, proof from EC in Move Forward case

The Election Commission (EC) has been instructed by the Constitutional Court to submit its list of witnesses and evidence in its petition against the Move Forward Party before the next hearing on June 18.

The nine constitutional court judges convened on Wednesday to hear EC’s petition to dissolve Move Forward. The party had submitted its written defence on June 4.

In the petition, the EC accused Move Forward of having behaved in a manner that can be seen as a move to overthrow the constitutional monarchy and acted in hostility to the democratic ruling system with the King as head of state. The EC alleges that Move Forward violated Article 92 (1) and (2) of the Political Party Act.