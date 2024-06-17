Srettha adds ‘pocket change’ to declared assets of 1.02 bn baht

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has resubmitted his asset declaration after omitting two items in his first submission, made in December.
Srettha declared that he and his wife, Pakpilai Thavisin, owned combined assets worth 1.02 billion baht (US$27.7 million), according to the Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Monday.
Srettha said he had added 199,955 baht to the assets he declared on December 28, bringing the total to 1,020,668,683 baht. The additional assets were 197,048 baht from a savings account and 2.907 from SiriHubA digital tokens.
Srettha’s latest declaration also revealed that he and his wife had combined debt of just over 10 million (10,182,549) baht.
The assets statement put Srettha’s worth at 659.591 million baht and his wife’s at 361.077 million.
Srettha’s assets in the latest declaration include one million baht in cash, 68.986 million baht in savings, land plots worth 158.4 million baht, buildings worth 156.423 million baht and vehicles worth 50 million baht.
His wife’s assets include 1.8 million baht, deposits worth 47.023 million baht, vehicles worth 2.8 million baht, and other assets worth 253.255 million baht.
The 62-year-old Srettha co-founded Sansiri in 1998, and as CEO helped grow it into one of Thailand’s largest property developers.