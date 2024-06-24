Defence minister counters budget attack with unified armament plan

If the assessment found land-based threats from neighbouring countries, the budget focus would shift to the Army and the Air Force, potentially changing the ratio to 2:1.5:1.5, Suthin said.

The three military branches have been tasked with evaluating their weapons and equipment to identify those nearing the end of their service life and in need of replacement. Thai Armed Forces Headquarters will identify urgent needs, ensuring that procurements are integrated and can work across the three branches, Suthin said

In the past, the independent purchase of weapons by each branch led to issues such as radar systems for detecting aircraft intrusions that could alert the Air Force but not the Army or Navy.

From now on, weapons procured must be compatible across branches, the minister said. For example, new fighter jets purchased by the Air Force should be capable of data linkage with Navy warships.

A Defence Ministry committee chaired by the minister and armed forces representatives would consider requests for new military equipment in three categories:

High-cost projects: Large weapon systems and equipment that require significant budget allocation.

Mass procurement: Items like drones and rifles that are needed by all three branches will be considered for bulk purchase from a single brand, company, and country to save costs.

Domestic defence industry: Procurement that supports locally produced equipment that meets standards.

Suthin said the “One Strategy, One Armament” plan would lay strong foundations for a streamlined military, enhancing its ability to protect the nation and its people effectively.

