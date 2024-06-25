Yingluck rice auction winner probed after political nominee doubts

“This move aims to ensure transparency and solve public concern,” he said.

He added that the auction price of 19.07 baht per kilo was satisfactory compared with the previous sale price of 5 baht per kilo for the stockpiled rice.

The PWO will also check whether V8 Intertrading executives have taken posts in another Kamphaeng Phet company that has been blacklisted. Phumtham said the unidentified company is located in the same area as V8 Intertrading, but it exported mainly cassava and only a small amount of rice.

If the auction winner is found to have violated the terms of reference, the Commerce Ministry will negotiate the contract with the second-highest bidder, the minister said.

Phumtham insisted the 10-year-old rice was still of good quality, as proven by the demand from bidders.

“We want to sell the rice, but the announcement of the auction winner must be postponed for a while,” he said.