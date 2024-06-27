Beloved former Samut Sakhon governor wins Senate seat for Group 1

Former Samut Sakhon governor Verasak Vichitsangsri, who won hearts for his work in tending to Covid-19 patients in 2020, won a seat in the Senate as a Group 1 candidate.

Group 1 included candidates from the state administration and security sectors.

Verasak, who was at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, until early Thursday morning to monitor votes cast in the final round on Wednesday, told reporters that he was excited and proud to have won a seat.

So far, the EC has only unofficially announced winners and is scheduled to endorse the 200 new senators on July 2.