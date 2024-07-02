Graft case prevents Pathum Thani election winner from taking office

The winner of the Pathum Thani provincial administration CEO election will not be able to take office as he is under a court order suspending him over an alleged corruption case.

Pakorn Nilprapunt, secretary-general of the Council of State, said on Tuesday that Charn Puangphet had been suspended from duty as CEO of Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) in 2012 pending trial in a case related to corruption in 2011.

In 2012, the National Anti-Corrption Commission (NACC) voted 9:0 to indict him for allegedly siphoning state funds when procuring bags of necessities to hand out to flood victims in Pathum Thani in two instances.