The ‘Orange’ Army and the challenge of local battlegrounds

When the Senate election drew to a close, followers of “orange camp” fans were left heartbroken as only about 20 senators from their camp were elected, far below their target of around one-third or 67 senators. Despite the efforts over the past 2-3 months by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement and the so-called “orange prophet” and public sector bodies like iLaw, to push the Independent Voices campaign and encourage people to vote for senators of the people, the hoped-for victory didn’t come to fruition.

The political bargaining power, the push for a new constitutional amendment, and the selection of individuals to sit on independent organisations to reform the structure and make it more accessible to the people have all become daydreams.

Now, though, the disappointment must be temporarily set aside as there are two main scenarios that the Move Forward party must evaluate before it proceeds.

The first is fighting the party dissolution case against Move Forward, which is accused of seeking to overthrow Thailand's system of constitutional monarchy by seeking to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code (the lese-majeste law). This is now in the hands of the Constitutional Court.