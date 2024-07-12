Thai banks called to task for funding weapon exports to Myanmar

Move Forward party-list MP Rangsiman Rome, who is the committee chairman, said the UN report showed the connection of Thai banks to procurement of weapons, which had caused many casualties in Myanmar and led to an influx of refugees to Thailand.

“Conflict and violence significantly impacted Thailand, so the committee cannot tolerate them,” he said.

He said over 250 companies, including some from Thailand, were involved in military procurement and violence in Myanmar over the past year. However, Thailand did not come up with measures or take action to prevent this, he pointed out.

“The committee has raised this issue with all parties, including banks, government agencies and the Foreign Ministry. All stated categorically that they do not want our banking system to be involved with transactions that lead to weapon procurement,” he said.

“Even though we do not have any standard to tackle this issue, we promise today that we will be introducing short, middle and long-term measures to deal with it.”