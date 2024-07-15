‘New breed’ senators to bid for Senate speaker, deputies posts

A group of “new breed” senators announced on Monday that it was planning to contest for the posts of Senate speaker and two deputies.

Key members of the group, namely Nanthana Nanthawaropas, Thewarit Maneechai, Wit Lertphan, Sunthorn Pruekpipat, Noraset Pratyakorn and Maneerat Khemawong, made the announcement after they reported themselves as new senators at the Senate Secretariat.

Senate secretary-general Napaporn Jaisajja said on Monday that the new Senate will convene its first meeting on June 23 to elect the speaker and two deputies.