‘New breed’ senators to bid for Senate speaker, deputies posts

A group of “new breed” senators announced on Monday that it was planning to contest for the posts of Senate speaker and two deputies.
Key members of the group, namely Nanthana Nanthawaropas, Thewarit Maneechai, Wit Lertphan, Sunthorn Pruekpipat, Noraset Pratyakorn and Maneerat Khemawong, made the announcement after they reported themselves as new senators at the Senate Secretariat.
Senate secretary-general Napaporn Jaisajja said on Monday that the new Senate will convene its first meeting on June 23 to elect the speaker and two deputies.
After reporting to work, Nanthana told the press that the group comprised 30 “new breed” senators, adding that the group had yet to nominate candidates for the three posts.
She said her group would select people most qualified and capable for the top three jobs.
“We believe that after other senators hear our candidates deliver their visions, they will vote for them,” she said, adding that the names of candidates will be announced before July 23.
Nanthana also said that her group has brought together people who share the same political ideology of progressive liberalism, with the people being at the centre.
“We will focus on the public and work on people-centric principles,” she said.
She added that her group’s top priority would be to amend the Constitution and especially remove the undemocratic provisions related to the powers of the Senate, designed after the 2014 military-led coup.
Her group will also work on saving the Thap Lan National Forest and helping free young people who have been thrown behind bars for their political ideology.