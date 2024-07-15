Wan resigns from Pheu Thai Party amid internal discord

“Before meeting and talking to the party leader, I had no plans to quit any posts,” Wan said. He added that his father, Chalerm, could not quit the party or else he would lose his House seat. Hence, his father was waiting to be expelled from Pheu Thai so he can join another party and retain his MP status, he said.

Wan also pointed out that Paetongtarn’s father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, had not spoken to his family for a long time now.

“Our families have grown apart and I think I have reached the point of no return when it comes to working for Pheu Thai,” he said.

Wan added that he would not quit politics, but will consider which party needs his support.

He said that he respects Interior Minister Anutin Charvirakul, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai Party, because he once served as an assistant secretary to Anutin’s father, Chaovarat Charnvirakul, when he was public health minister in 2008.

Wan made his political debut in 2001 by joining the New Aspiration Party and contested several elections under its banner but failed.

After joining Pheu Thai in 2019, he was elected as a Bangkok MP and retained this seat several times until he was beaten by Move Forward’s Rukchanok Srinok in the general election last year.



