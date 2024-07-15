Wan resigns from Pheu Thai Party amid internal discord

Wan Yubamrung officially handed in his resignation as Pheu Thai Party member on Monday, in response to being reprimanded by the party leader last week for showing support to an arch-rival.
Wan, the second son of party-list MP Chalerm Yubamrung, went to the Election Commission on Monday morning to submit his resignation as a Pheu Thai member to the registrar of political parties.
Speaking to reporters later, he said his resignation goes into immediate effect. He also said that he resigned as a vice minister with the Public Health Ministry after he was told off by party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra last week.
Wan explained that the Yubamrungs were long-time friends of Khamronwit Thupkrajang, who contested against a Pheu Thai candidate for the top post at the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation on June 30.
He said that as a symbol of loyalty to Pheu Thai Party, he had waited until Pheu Thai candidate Charn Puangphet’s win had been officially announced before he went to Khamronwit’s home to offer moral support.
He said he explained this to Paetongtarn, but she continued being angry at him despite his explanations, so he decided to quit as vice public health minister.
“Before meeting and talking to the party leader, I had no plans to quit any posts,” Wan said. He added that his father, Chalerm, could not quit the party or else he would lose his House seat. Hence, his father was waiting to be expelled from Pheu Thai so he can join another party and retain his MP status, he said.
Wan also pointed out that Paetongtarn’s father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, had not spoken to his family for a long time now.
“Our families have grown apart and I think I have reached the point of no return when it comes to working for Pheu Thai,” he said.
Wan added that he would not quit politics, but will consider which party needs his support.
He said that he respects Interior Minister Anutin Charvirakul, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai Party, because he once served as an assistant secretary to Anutin’s father, Chaovarat Charnvirakul, when he was public health minister in 2008.
Wan made his political debut in 2001 by joining the New Aspiration Party and contested several elections under its banner but failed.
After joining Pheu Thai in 2019, he was elected as a Bangkok MP and retained this seat several times until he was beaten by Move Forward’s Rukchanok Srinok in the general election last year.