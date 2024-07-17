EC to probe authenticity of doctorate from US claimed by new senator

Keskamol, a beauty tycoon who topped the final round of voting in June, has been accused of faking her qualifications in her application. She was instantly under media spotlight after securing 79 votes, the highest among her peers in the independent professions group.

On Friday (July 12), former senatorial election candidate Sonthiya Sawasdee called on the EC to investigate Keskamol’s educational background, arguing that she had presented the certificate from a foreign educational institution that was not accredited in Thailand or the US.

On Wednesday (July 10), Keskamol defended her credentials on Nation TV, saying she had graduated with a doctorate in philosophy in business administration from California University, an institution she said was recognised by the US Department of Education.

She rejected claims that she had purchased the thesis required for the degree, saying she had done all the research herself. She even presented her degree to the media as proof of its authenticity.

The source said the EC would focus its investigation on whether or not Keskamol’s action violates Section 77 (4) of the Organic Act on the Acquisition of Senators BE 2561 (2018).

The section prohibits the act of deception, coercion, threat, defamation and influence on others to misunderstand any candidates’ qualifications, knowledge, abilities, or reputation. Violators face imprisonment from 1-10 years or a fine of 20,000-200,000 baht, or both. They also will be barred from contesting an election for 20 years.