Charter court to deliver verdict on Move Forward case on August 7

The Constitutional Court’s nine judges decided on Wednesday that they have enough information and evidence to issue a ruling in the case against the Move Forward Party. The verdict will be delivered on August 7.

The charter court’s office announced that the judges met on Wednesday to resume their deliberations on the case, which was filed by the Election Commission (EC), and decided that they had enough information and evidence to go ahead.

The judges are scheduled to gather at 9.30am on August 7 and will deliver their verdict at 3pm in the Constitutional Court’s room on the third floor.