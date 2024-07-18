Maris denies Thai banks facilitating Myanmar junta’s arms purchases

The minister’s remarks came after the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report in late June said that Thai banks were providing financial services to the Myanmar military junta for weapons procurement.
The House panel in charge of state security, border affairs, national strategy and reform initiated the investigation last week (July 11), vowing to deal with mule accounts in Thailand that supported the Myanmar military junta.
The panel was chaired by Rangsiman, who claimed that over 250 companies, including some from Thailand, were involved in military weapons procurement and promoting violence in Myanmar over the past year. Thailand had not come up with measures or taken action to prevent this, he alleged.
In response, Maris noted that Thailand did not have a policy to support activities that resulted in fatalities, or violated the UN charter and human rights.
He said the ministry had cooperated with relevant agencies to follow up on the report by Tom Andrews, the UN Special Rapporteur, on the human rights situation in Myanmar.
“Thai authorities are strictly investigating this issue and are not being silent,” he said, adding that the Bank of Thailand and Anti-Money Laundering Office had affirmed that they would not support weapons procurement for violating human rights.
Maris said Thai authorities were ready to conduct further investigations, and had clear evidence of Thai companies’ transactions. Commercial banks have been appointed to check transactions in detail in line with international standards, he said.
He added that the ministry would summon commercial banks for further discussions on July 24.
In response to Andrews' call for suspension of transactions with Myanmar, Maris said such sanctions would not be good for the relationship between the two countries.
Thailand is paying attention to humanitarian principles and the impact of sanctions on the Myanmar people who are facing hardship due to the current unrest, he said.
Thailand is a neighbouring country that has border trade with Myanmar, so we have to maintain the relationship in various dimensions for mutual benefit, he added.