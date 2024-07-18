Maris denies Thai banks facilitating Myanmar junta’s arms purchases

The minister’s remarks came after the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights report in late June said that Thai banks were providing financial services to the Myanmar military junta for weapons procurement.

The House panel in charge of state security, border affairs, national strategy and reform initiated the investigation last week (July 11), vowing to deal with mule accounts in Thailand that supported the Myanmar military junta.

The panel was chaired by Rangsiman, who claimed that over 250 companies, including some from Thailand, were involved in military weapons procurement and promoting violence in Myanmar over the past year. Thailand had not come up with measures or taken action to prevent this, he alleged.