Wan Yubamrung and others set to join Palang Pracharath, says Samart

In a Facebook post, he said: "A genuine deal... This Tuesday at 3pm, wait for brother Wan’s official announcement ... Many will follow ... This is real..."
Wan Yubamrung officially handed in his resignation as Pheu Thai Party member on Monday, in response to being reprimanded by the party leader last week for supporting a rival candidate.
When asked by reporters about the post, Samart said that he had known and been close to Wan for a long time and they regularly communicated. When this issue arose, he spoke with Wan about his interest in joining forces. During this time, many political parties had approached Wan as well, he said.
Samart said that he informed Palang Pracharath leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, “who is open-minded and appreciates capable politicians”.
“Wan met the criteria and felt like finding refuge, and General Prawit never abandons anyone. Eventually the deal was finalised as reported,” he said.
Samart said that Pol Captain Chalerm Yubamrung, a Pheu Thai party-list MP and Wan's father, is a senior political figure with extensive ministerial experience. “Chalerm has always respected General Prawit, addressing him as ‘Brother Pom’. This mutual respect led to their political collaboration. General Prawit is delighted to have the Yubamrung family support Palang Pracharath’s initiatives, while the Yubamrung family gains a good leader like Uncle Pom. Thus, this deal is a win-win for everyone,” he said.
"I always say, a bird builds its nest looking at the wood. The man chose the master because of his kindness. Today, it is evident that General Prawit is not afraid of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra or Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra and can hold his own. Every move causes a political shift, and whoever Chalerm aligns with, that person will become prime minister," Samart said.
“This collaboration shows General Prawit's vision and generosity in giving people opportunities. This will help undecided politicians choose the right party. Political parties are like football teams; when a player doesn’t fit the coach’s style, they find a new team," he said.
"On Tuesday, July 23, when Wan makes his announcement, other former MPs will also join Palang Pracharath, not just Wan. Therefore, the rumours about General Prawit quitting or giving up are untrue. He is ready to continue working for the people, dispelling such rumours. If General Prawit were to quit politics, Chalerm wouldn't join Palang Pracharath," Samart argued.
Wan courted trouble with his former party during the election of the president of the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation on June 30, when he supported Pol Lt-General Kamronwit Thoopkrachang on vote-counting day. Kamronwit was pitted against Charn Puangpetch, who was supported by Pheu Thai.
This caused Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra to summon Wan for a discussion over his stance, which greatly upset Chalerm, who even challenged Pheu Thai to expel him. Consequently, Wan resigned from his position as assistant minister to the Ministry of Public Health and from Pheu Thai.