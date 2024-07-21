Wan Yubamrung and others set to join Palang Pracharath, says Samart

In a Facebook post, he said: "A genuine deal... This Tuesday at 3pm, wait for brother Wan’s official announcement ... Many will follow ... This is real..."

Wan Yubamrung officially handed in his resignation as Pheu Thai Party member on Monday, in response to being reprimanded by the party leader last week for supporting a rival candidate.

When asked by reporters about the post, Samart said that he had known and been close to Wan for a long time and they regularly communicated. When this issue arose, he spoke with Wan about his interest in joining forces. During this time, many political parties had approached Wan as well, he said.

Samart said that he informed Palang Pracharath leader General Prawit Wongsuwan, “who is open-minded and appreciates capable politicians”.