Mongkol wins Senate speaker’s post with overwhelming majority

Four senators abstained and five ballots were declared invalid.

The first meeting of the newly-elected Senate was chaired by the senior-most senator Yutthana Thaiphakdee.

Yutthana led the swearing-in ceremony, in which the 200 senators promised to perform their duty with honesty and integrity for the interest of the country and the people, as well as to uphold and comply with the Constitution.

Senator General Kriangkrai Srirak said his group of the so-called 150 “blue senators” had resolved to nominate Mongkol for the top senatorial post. The blue is the symbolic colour of the Bhumjaithai.

Kriangkrai himself was elected the first deputy Senate speaker with 150 votes.

In a speech delivered before the voting, Mongkol said that in his long career as assistant district chief at the Interior Ministry, he realised that he owes a lot to his country, so wanted to serve the nation as Senate speaker.