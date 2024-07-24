Could Anutin Charnvirakul be Thailand’s next PM?

If Srettha is removed from office, it is unlikely that Paetongtarn would immediately assume the role of prime minister. The political landscape remains perilous, and Paetongtarn would want to avoid the risk of becoming a political pawn. Chaikasem's health issues might make him an unsuitable choice at this time.

Therefore, if Thaksin needs a backup plan, Anutin's name is likely to be considered due to their strong relationship. Despite the very public break up between Thaksin and Newin Chidchob, headmaster of the Bhumjaithai Party, after the infamous phrase “It’s over, sir”, Anutin has been trying to mediate the relationship between Thaksin and Newin. Though his efforts have not yielded any success, Anutin has earned considerable trust from Thaksin.

The Bhumjaithai leader has also been in the headlines for other reasons, not least on the controversial cannabis issue. Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin tried to reclassify cannabis as a controlled substance, but Anutin took matters into his own hands, resolving the matter through private discussions, resulting in a compromise law. There is speculation about whether this outcome had Thaksin's approval.

Additionally, the support of the “Blue” Senate will be a crucial base for the “Blue Party” as Bhumjaithai is often called, in manoeuvring the political game. This compels Thaksin and his financial backers to strengthen their relationship with Newin through Anutin.

Anutin's connections within the military, especially with his classmates from the National Defence College Class 61, namely General Sanitchanok Sangkhachan, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence; General Charoenchai Hinthao, Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army; and Vice Admiral Suwin Jangyodsuk, Deputy Commander of the Royal Thai Navy, also bolster his political position. And, of course, Anutin has the trust of conservative factions.

Given his political and military connections, Anutin stands a good chance of becoming prime minister if Srettha is removed and the Pheu Thai candidates are not ready. Thaksin might prefer Anutin as an alternative candidate.

As General Prawit is still in contention for the prime ministerial position and actively recruiting Pheu Thai members into his party, signalling a serious challenge, it makes sense for Thaksin to strengthen his relationship with Anutin as a contingency plan.

Regardless of the outcome, Anutin is set to be a prominent figure throughout August.

