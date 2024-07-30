Move Forward Party to announce closing statement ahead of verdict

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his successor Chaithawat Tulathon are scheduled to announce the party’s closing statement in the dissolution case on Friday, the party spokesman said on Tuesday.
Move Forward spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said Pita and Chaithawat will call a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday at 3pm to read the party’s closing statement.
The statement has already been submitted in writing to the Constitutional Court, which is scheduled to issue its verdict on August 7.
The Election Commission filed a case with the charter court seeking Move Forward’s dissolution because it claimed the party sought to topple the country’s constitutional monarchy by promising to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code or the lese majeste law.
Parit said, in the closing statement, the party has once again listed the nine points in its defence. It also explains how it did not seek to topple the monarchy or take hostile steps against the ruling system as alleged by the EC.
The closing statement also presents the party’s belief that the lawsuit filed by the EC was unlawful, he said.
Parit added that Move Forward was not resigned to its fate as claimed by many political observers. He said the party would continue working for the people in the House of Representatives and would contest for the CEO’s post at the Ratchaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation.
The party also released a video clip on Sunday, vowing to continue “moving forward”, despite the verdict. Many observers interpreted this as Move Forward being resigned to its fate.