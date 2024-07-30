Move Forward Party to announce closing statement ahead of verdict

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat and his successor Chaithawat Tulathon are scheduled to announce the party’s closing statement in the dissolution case on Friday, the party spokesman said on Tuesday.

Move Forward spokesman Parit Wacharasindhu said Pita and Chaithawat will call a press conference at the party’s headquarters on Friday at 3pm to read the party’s closing statement.

The statement has already been submitted in writing to the Constitutional Court, which is scheduled to issue its verdict on August 7.