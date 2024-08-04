Most Thais expect Srettha and Move Forward to survive court cases: survey

Most Thais believe the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) and Prime Minster Srettha Thavisin will survive the cases against them when the Constitutional Court hands down rulings this and next week respectively, an opinion survey found.
The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide at least 18 years old from July 25 to August 1.
Asked whether they believe a political party would be dissolved this month:
- 32.44%: Not believe at all
- 27.94%: Don’t quite believe
- 24.20%: Quite believe
- 13.44%: Totally believe
- 1.98%: No comment
The poll asked 493 respondents, who totally believe and quite believe Move Forward would be dissolved, whether its MPs would bolt after the dissolution:
- 40.97%: Quite possible
-27.99%: Highly possible
- 16.84%: Impossible
- 14.20%: Quite impossible
The Constitutional Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the case filed by the Election Commission (EC) against Move Forward. The EC asked the court to dissolve the party over allegations that it had campaigned to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system of government.
When asked whether they believe there would be a change in prime minister this month, the respondents replied:
- 45.42%: Not believe at all
- 29.62%: Don’t quite believe
- 15.27%: Quite believe
- 8.63%: Totally believe
- 1.06%: No comment
The NIDA Poll asked 313 respondents who totally and quite believe that the prime minister would be changed, as to who they think would become the next prime minister:
- 31.95%: Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Pheu Thai leader
- 30.99%: Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai leader
- 11.82%: General Prawit Wongsuwan, Palang Pracharath leader
- 8.31%: Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, United Thai Nation Party leader
- 2.23%: Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s PM candidate
- 14.70%: No comment
Asked whether they believe the Pheu Thai-led government would work with more efficiency after its patriarch, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra completes his prison term at the end of this month, the respondents replied:
- 41.83%: Not believe at all
- 26.87%: Don’t quite believe
- 19.01%: Quite believe
- 11.45%: Totally believe
- 0.84%: No comment