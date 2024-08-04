Most Thais expect Srettha and Move Forward to survive court cases: survey

Most Thais believe the opposition Move Forward Party (MFP) and Prime Minster Srettha Thavisin will survive the cases against them when the Constitutional Court hands down rulings this and next week respectively, an opinion survey found.

The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) among 1,310 respondents nationwide at least 18 years old from July 25 to August 1.

Asked whether they believe a political party would be dissolved this month:

- 32.44%: Not believe at all

- 27.94%: Don’t quite believe

- 24.20%: Quite believe

- 13.44%: Totally believe

- 1.98%: No comment