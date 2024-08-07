Pita still upbeat about MFP\'s survival in dissolution case

Pita said he went to bed at 10 pm on Tuesday night because he was not under pressure about the judgment day on Wednesday. He said he initially planned to participate in the deliberation of a land transport bill sponsored by MFP MPs but expected the deliberation would be finished after 2 pm, leaving him insufficient time to prepare for hearing the verdict.

As a result, he planned to ask the House to move up the agenda on the grievances of residents of 37 provinces that have been hit by floods, Pita said.

Regarding reports that some key coalition partners expect the MFP to be dissolved and have approached several MFP MPs to join them after the dissolution, Pita said the reports had grounds. However, he emphasized that MFP MPs were ideologically committed and would stay with the MFP in a new party to be set up for them instead of defecting.

Pita said the MFP MPs who have been approached assured him that they could not be bought. “They assured me that money could not buy them and they would not trade the people’s trust in them for any benefits,” Pita said.