Ruling in Move Forward dissolution case due at 3pm today

The Constitutional Court convened to decide the fate of the Move Forward Party at 9.30am today (Wednesday), with the ruling scheduled for 3pm.

The case stems from an Election Commission (EC) petition asking the Constitutional Court to dissolve Move Forward, the main opposition party.

The EC petition claims that Move Forward’s campaign to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law, constituted an attempt to overthrow the democratic system with the King as head of state. It says these actions are grounds for dissolving the party under Article 92 of the Political Parties Act 2017.