Ruling in Move Forward dissolution case due at 3pm today

The Constitutional Court convened to decide the fate of the Move Forward Party at 9.30am today (Wednesday), with the ruling scheduled for 3pm.
The case stems from an Election Commission (EC) petition asking the Constitutional Court to dissolve Move Forward, the main opposition party.
The EC petition claims that Move Forward’s campaign to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law, constituted an attempt to overthrow the democratic system with the King as head of state. It says these actions are grounds for dissolving the party under Article 92 of the Political Parties Act 2017.
The petition calls on the Constitutional Court to dissolve the party, revoke the electoral rights of its executive committee members, and prohibit them from registering or helping establish a new political party for 10 years.
Tight security measures were in place as the court began deliberations this morning, with security personnel closely monitoring the courtroom. The court limited the number of individuals allowed in the courtroom for the ruling announcement and designated a security perimeter.
Move Forward’s ex-leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a party-list MP and now chief adviser to the party leader, will be in court along with its legal team to receive the ruling.
Move Forward announced they would not give interviews at the court. Instead, the party will hold a press conference on the ruling at its headquarters at around 6pm.