Uncertainty over future of new People’s Party leader Natthaphong

The leader of the newly formed People’s Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, may not stay at the helm of the party for long if the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) files a complaint against him and 38 other party MPs for breach of ethical standards and the Supreme Court rules against them.

On Thursday, NACC Office secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the agency had ordered a probe against 44 former Move Forward Party MPs for alleged breach of ethical standards by sponsoring a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

Move Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Thursday following which its 143 MPs formed a new entity, People’s Party, appointing Natthaphong as the leader.