Uncertainty over future of new People’s Party leader Natthaphong

The leader of the newly formed People’s Party, Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, may not stay at the helm of the party for long if the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) files a complaint against him and 38 other party MPs for breach of ethical standards and the Supreme Court rules against them.
On Thursday, NACC Office secretary-general Niwatchai Kasemmongkol said the agency had ordered a probe against 44 former Move Forward Party MPs for alleged breach of ethical standards by sponsoring a bill to amend Article 112 of the Criminal Code.
Move Forward was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Thursday following which its 143 MPs formed a new entity, People’s Party, appointing Natthaphong as the leader.
Two complaints were filed by Thirayuth Suwankesorn, a lawyer, and Sonthiya Sawasdee, a former adviser to the House committee on legal affairs, against 44 former Move Forward MPs, but five of them have already been banned from politics following the court’s ruling on Thursday.
On Thursday, Niwatchai said the Constitutional Court’s ruling on January 31, which said Move Forward’s bill seeking to amend Article 112, or the lese majeste law, was tantamount to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy system, would serve as a basis for the probe against the 39 People’s Party MPs.
Niwatchai said after the investigative panel of the NACC had gathered enough evidence, the 44 former Move Forward MPs would be summoned to testify so that the NACC would consider their intention behind proposing the amendment bill.
The code of ethical standards was announced on January 30, 2018 for political office holders, including MPs, senators and Cabinet members.
If the NACC resolves to indict the 44 former Move Forward MPs, 39 of whom are now People’s Party MPs, and if the Supreme Court rules against them, the 39 lawmakers will be banned from politics for 10 years, resulting in Natthaphong’s removal from the helm of the new party.