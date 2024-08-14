Election Commission dismisses concerns over People’s Party branches

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday played down the controversy about Move Forward’s new avatar People’s Party (PP) not having enough branches across the nation.

Sawaeng Boonmee, EC secretary-general, said the PP has not violated the Political Parties Act when it comes to opening branches.

He added that the party has until April 3 next year to open branches in all four regions of the country.

Former Move Forward MPs shifted to the micro Thinkakhao Chaowilai Party and renamed it People’s Party.

Sawaeng was responding to a threat by Warong Dechkitvigrom, chairman of the Thai Phakdee Party, who said last week that he would push for the PP’s dissolution because it does not have a branch in each of the country’s four regions.