Srettha changes Facebook profile photo, removes ‘30th PM’

Srettha Thavisin changed his Facebook profile on Thursday, marking the first step of his new life after being ousted as prime minister by a court ruling.

The country’s former leader changed his photo and removed the designation of 30th prime minister of Thailand from his profile.

The photo of Srettha smiling in a yellow Royal-pattern silk shirt was replaced with a picture of him in a suit, sitting with his pet dog on a stairway in front of his house.

The photo was changed at 8.13am on Thursday, a day after the Constitutional Court removed him for violating ethical standards in appointing Pichit Chuenban, who had served jail time, as a Cabinet minister.