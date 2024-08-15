Thaksin tells Pheu Thai to abandon digital wallet scheme: sources

Pheu Thai patriarch Thaksin Shinawatra has told the ruling party to abandon its digital wallet flagship policy.

Party sources said Thaksin gave the order during a meeting with Pheu Thai core members at his Chan Song Lar residence on Wednesday evening, hours after Srettha Thavisin was removed as prime minister by the Constitutional Court.

The sources said former PM Thaksin told his daughter, Pheu Thai leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra, to drop the controversial 450-billion-baht scheme for digital handouts of 10,000 baht.

He explained to her that the scheme should be halted as the economy was weak, a source said.